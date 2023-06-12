267
0

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective demo now available on the eShop

by Daniel VuckovicJune 13, 2023
Advertisement

The release date for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is fast approaching, and to get a head start you can now download a demo for the game. The demo’s progress will continue onto the full game on June 30h.

Grab the demo from here.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, now in HD also has some upgrades to the sound as well. All 37 tracks from the game have newly arranged versions, but you can also pick the originals. There’s also new tracks in the game as well.

Ghost Trick Director, Shu Takumi also introduced a small gameplay demonstration of the game during this morning’s Capcom Showcase. It’s very wholesome.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment