Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective demo now available on the eShop
The release date for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is fast approaching, and to get a head start you can now download a demo for the game. The demo’s progress will continue onto the full game on June 30h.
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, now in HD also has some upgrades to the sound as well. All 37 tracks from the game have newly arranged versions, but you can also pick the originals. There’s also new tracks in the game as well.
Ghost Trick Director, Shu Takumi also introduced a small gameplay demonstration of the game during this morning’s Capcom Showcase. It’s very wholesome.
