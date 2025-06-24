Gex Trilogy now playable on Switch 2 after update

Advertisement

If you’ve been waiting to check out Gex Trilogy on your Switch 2, now you can. Limited Run Games has confirmed that an update enabling the game to run on the console is now available.

Last week, a firmware update for the console went live, which fixed most of Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine titles — but not Gex Trilogy. That issue has now been resolved, and the game boots and plays just fine.

For those purchasing the physical version, the patch will be included on the cartridge.

If you bought the game and encountered issues, please download the latest update to enjoy GEX Trilogy on your Nintendo Switch 2. This patch will be included on the physical release, and we sincerely appreciate everyone's patience! — Limited Run Games (@limitedrungames.com) June 24, 2025 at 8:30 PM

Another update for Gex Trilogy is also on the way, which will add the PAL versions of the games, featuring different voice acting compared to the US releases. Hopefully, that update will also be included on the cartridge.

Gex Trilogy is available now from the Nintendo eShop.