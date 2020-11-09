Get your pod on with this human-sized cushioned Metapod pod
Ever wanted a place to just hide away from the world? What if that place could be a human-sized Metapod? No? Thought so.
Don’t worry, now you can.
Bandai has announced in Japan new Metapod – pod? This cushioned pod is perfect for wrapping yourself up and forgetting about the world. The website also suggest you could use this for working from home.
Despite Metapod being hard, this one is quite soft and comfortable. You can sit in it, lay in it or even evolve in it.
Metapod goes on preorder today in Japan for a mere 35000 Yen, or around $450 Australian dollars.
Does anyone like Metapod that much?
Source: Famitsu
