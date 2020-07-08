Get ready to rumble in WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K have finally taken the covers off WWE 2K Battlegrounds and put out a full reveal trailer, as well as some details on the game, check out the trailer first.

The game is coming to Switch on September 18 and will be available as a standard edition, or in a digital deluxe, which comes with some special variants of classic fighters and some in-game coins.

If you thought this was going to be a serious wrestler, shame on you, this is going to be as crazy as a game can get. Soar from military helicopters, smash opponents with cars in an auto shop and toss them into the jaws of a hungry alligator in the swamp.

“We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds.”

With 8 different arenas, complete with interactive elements, there is no shortage of the chaotic battles you can unleash, but if you get to bored of fighting next to a swamp full of alligators, you can make your own arena.

Customisation is not limited to the arena, as you can make your own WWE Superstar, from the hair on the head, to the way they fight, or you can use one of the many included stars. The roster so far consists of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton – combined with Legends – including Andre the Giant, Undertaker, Mankind, Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, Sgt. Slaughter and many more.

The screens below are not from the Switch release, but will give you an idea of the type of gaming experience awaiting you, when the game is released this September.