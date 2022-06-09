Get ready for a page turning adventure with The Plucky Squire

Just the other day, it was revealed that James Turner had left Game Freak and was developing an all-new game, at his all-new studio. It seems that things are further along than we thought as the game has now been announced and is coming in 2023. It is time to meet The Plucky Squire.

The game has you take control of a character named Jot, and with that control you are whisked away on a magical adventure across the pages of a story book. However in time things change and Humgrump, the evil villain actually realises he is the villain, he changes the story, by leaving the pages of the book.

Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

The game is coming in 2023 to Switch and other platforms.