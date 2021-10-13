Get pumped up for Mario Party Superstars with its latest trailer

Think you’re excited about Mario Party Superstars? Then listen to the guy doing the voice over for the latest trailer.

The three-minute-long trailer runs through the boards in the game, all of which are from the Nintendo 64. They are Yoshi’s Tropical Island, Space Land, Peach’s Birthday Cake, Woody Woods and Horror Land. All of them have been remade for the new HD world we now live in.

The online mode now features the ability to suspend play and pick it up again when playing with friends. It’ll be there from day one as well, unlike the last game.

There are 100 mini-games from all over Mario Party games, and if you want to play the mini-games, you can head to Mt. Minigames. There you can play them online, on the same system or over local wireless.

Mario Party Superstars is out at the end of the month on October 29th.