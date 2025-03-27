Get back in the groove with Rhythm Heaven Groove coming to Switch in 2026

Advertisement

It’s been a decade, but Rhythmn Heave is headed our way once again. During last night’s Nintendo Direct Rhythm Heaven Groove was announced for the Nintendo Switch. You’ll be waiting a little while for it too as so far it has a release date set for 2025.

Music from Japanese musician Tsunku♂ will once again feature, and we got a little bit of a look at the game in the Direct.

It’s good to see Rhythm Heaven back once again.