Get a Monado keychain when you preorder Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition at EB Games
We haven’t heard anything more about the Collector’s Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition in Australia – but here’s something new.
EB Games has has revealed a Monado keychain preorder bonus for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. It’s exclusive to EB Games of course.
If history is anything to go by JB Hi-Fi may have a different bonus, we’ll let you know.
The game is just over a month away and will be released on May 29th.
I’d like a Monado keychain, but the image makes it look a bit dodgy unfortunately.
Just looks like a print unfortunately :/
