Get a Monado keychain when you preorder Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition at EB Games

We haven’t heard anything more about the Collector’s Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition in Australia – but here’s something new.

EB Games has has revealed a Monado keychain preorder bonus for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. It’s exclusive to EB Games of course.

If history is anything to go by JB Hi-Fi may have a different bonus, we’ll let you know.

The game is just over a month away and will be released on May 29th.