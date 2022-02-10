414
Get a load of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s Mouthful Mode

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 10, 2022

New trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land was shown in this morning’s Nintendo Direct. The star and the memes have already begun for the game’s Mouthful Mode. Kirby can now transform into much larger things, including a car. 

We also got to look at some his other skills, a look at Waddle Dee Town and more. Check it out below. 
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is out on March 25th.

