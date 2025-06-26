Genki’s Switch 2 accessories try something different, but miss the basics – Review

Advertisement

Accessories maker Genki, perhaps best known for having one of the few third-party docks for the original Switch that didn’t brick the console, has more recently gained attention for showing off Switch 2 accessories early — and getting into a bit of trouble for it.

That hasn’t stopped them now. With the Switch 2 actually out, Genki has released a new wave of accessories for the console — and they’re doing it with style. See, all of Genki’s gear for the Switch 2 are things we’ve seen before — and I’ve seen a lot of cases, screen protectors, and grips over the last month. But Genki’s stuff is well-packaged, full of neat ideas, and it really stands out from everything else out there. That said, when you choose to stand out and do things differently, you still have to get it right — and with a few of these items, things get a bit weird and that affects how well they actually work.

Genki Attack Vector

There are a lot of people out there who love grips for the Nintendo Switch consoles. The sleek tablet design doesn’t leave much room for comfort, and those with bigger hands — or perhaps hand-related issues — often aren’t fans of it. Enter the Attack Vector Module Grip Case for the Switch 2.

This grip case comes in three parts: there’s a snap-on shell for the tablet itself, which adds some protection to the console, and two Joy-Con 2 attachments that add extra grip while still allowing the controllers to be removed without taking off the case. Genki also claims the grip is dockable — it says so on the box — but I wouldn’t recommend it.

Attaching the grips to each part of the controller is pretty straightforward. The Joy-Con 2 attachments also feature removable back grips, allowing for different hand sizes and playstyles — overall, it’s quite comfortable and made from high-quality materials. That said, it does make the already mammoth-sized Switch 2 even longer, which may or may not suit you. The three included back grips aren’t just different in size — they’re also tuned for different styles of play. “Feather” is a lighter, smaller grip; “Balance” adds a bit more bulk; and “Anchor” aims for a full controller feel.

The case around the main Switch 2 body is actually quite nice — it doesn’t add too much bulk or weight, even with the not-quite-MagSafe magnetic ring on the back. Try mounting a battery pack on it, though, and you’ll definitely feel the added weight. The only real issue is that Genki claims it’s dockable — and to be fair, it technically is. But sliding it into the Nintendo Switch 2 dock felt like I was violating the poor thing. Their measurements must be just millimetres off, because if I didn’t have a screen protector on, there’s no way I’d feel comfortable pushing it all the way in. It is easy to remove, and you can technically dock with the grips still on — but that sort of defeats the whole point of the case.

It’s an interesting setup that lets you keep on Switch-ing the way you want to — but the fact that it doesn’t dock is a bit of a shame.

Sleeper Case

I’ve tested a lot of cases for the Nintendo Switch 2, and most of them are pretty much the same — zip on the outside, strap on the inside, job done.

The Sleeper Case is a little different. There’s no visible zip; the whole thing is hidden behind a fabric flap, giving it a sleek, minimalist look. The exterior is made of wool — it feels soft but also surprisingly protective. Inside, it’s fairly standard, with a flap to hold the console in place and protect the screen — and that’s about it. There’s no pouch for cables or accessories — this is minimalism, baby. Around the back, there’s an elastic hand strap to help you carry the case more easily. It’s all pretty great… until you try to open or close it.

Unfortunately, the hidden zipper design makes it much harder to open and close the case. You really have to yank on the zipper pull to get it moving, and it constantly gets caught behind the fabric flap. Others have already reported theirs breaking — mine hasn’t (yet), but it definitely feels like it could.

It’s great to see a case trying something different — it just needs a few tweaks in the next iteration.

Aegis Shield

A cool name for a screen protector, but holy over-engineering, Batman — this thing feels like one of those old click-clack credit card machines from the 1980s. There’s so much plastic involved just to apply two screen protectors.

To be fair, it does go on perfectly in one go, just like they claim — but after that, what am I meant to do with all this packaging? Maybe it’d make a decent coaster. There are definitely worse (and more expensive) screen protectors out there, but this still feels like a lot of plastic waste.

Mimic Chest

Another cutely named product, this one is a three-pack of game card cases, each storing 12 games. It’s called Mimic Chest because it looks like any regular game on your shelf — provided you print out your own cover for it (there are web instructions for that).

The only problem is, they’re terrible at letting you get the games out. They hold the cards securely, but trying to remove them feels like Larry David struggling to open a blister pack without scissors. The cases themselves don’t open and close easily either, and the games rattle inside. These cases are designed to sit on your shelf, not be taken on the road, so the rattling isn’t a huge concern — but it’s definitely a pain to get the games out.

But at that point, wouldn’t you just keep the game in the original case?

Genki’s accessories are available via their website, some are still in stock and others will be back in stock next month.