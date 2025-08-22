Gear.Club Unlimited 3 coming to Switch 2 later in 2025

The Eden Games–developed Gear.Club Unlimited 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

This time around, there are two environments to race through: a sunny Mediterranean coast and some mountainous Japanese roads. The game includes 40 licensed cars as well. Unlimited 3 also features a new Highway mode, which puts racers on a traffic-heavy highway for a different kind of challenge.

Both Gear.Club Unlimited and Gear.Club Unlimited 2 were on the original Switch, so it’s great to see the support continuing.

The game is due out later this year—we’ll let you know as soon as we hear more.