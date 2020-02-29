GDC 2020 has been postponed until later in the year

The 2020 Game Developers Conference has been postponed until later in the year due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The new date hasn’t been set but it’ll be sometime in the US Summer (Winter here). Attendees will receive refunds.

After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March.



Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time.



We want to thank all our customers and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement. As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together and connects at GDC. For this reason, we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks. Announcement from GDC website.

Cancellation or postponement was bound to happen after almost half of the attendees and companies headed to the event pulled out.

Nintendo was one of the last remaining larger companies and had planned an Animal Crossing: New Horizons panel at the event. No word on what happens to that now.