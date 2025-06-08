GameCube’s boot noises included in Switch 2 GameCube app as easter egg

Advertisement

As we process and work through all the Nintendo Switch 2 coverage here at Vooks, there’s one thing we just had to tell you about right away – the GameCube boot intro is hidden in the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics app, which is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

If you start the app normally, you’ll see the standard controller-on-red-screen image, like this:

However, if you hold Up on the analogue stick while it boots, you’ll get the classic startup screen featuring the unfolding GameCube logo.

But if you’re old enough to remember, there was also another boot animation, accessed back in the day by holding down the Z button on the controller when powering on the purple system. That method doesn’t work here, but if you boot the app and, while the Nintendo Switch 2 logo is clapping together, quickly double-press all the trigger buttons (L, LR, R, ZR) and hold them, you’ll get the squeaky kids-laughing version.

Note in my Bluesky post I say you have to hold up, turns out this is not required.

You can also do the squeaky one. Up + all four triggers twice, then hold. — Daniel Vuckovic (@vook64.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T12:55:17.568Z

Before you say, “Well actually, there was another one” – you’re right. If you had four controllers and held Z on all of them, you’d get a third and final sound. Whether or not that’s included here, we don’t yet know – this writer doesn’t have access to three other pairs of hands to try it out.

If it works, let us know, yeah?

Also one last little egg, if you use the GameCube controller in the application you’ll get GameCube colours and sounds in the app as well. Neat!

those are some familiar sounds if you use the GameCube controller — Ben Kosmina (@kosmologyb.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T12:56:40.959Z