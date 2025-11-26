Retro

Game Boy Classics latest update has hidden Boot Screen Easter Egg

One for each the Game Boy, Pocket and Color.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 26, 2025

Much like the Game Boy Advance update from earlier this year, the new Nintendo Classics update for the Game Boy app doesn’t just add remappable buttons as an option and the new branding. No, it’s hiding a boot-screen easter egg as well.

Depending on which filter you have active in the app — Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket or Game Boy Color — if you hold the analogue stick when you boot the app you’ll get the classic ting noise. The standard boot screen is now the coin sound from Super Mario Land, not the old Game Boy sound.

You can see the boot screens in our video below:

