Game Boy Advance Boot Screen easter egg added to Switch Nintendo Classics app

While we didn’t get Magical Vacation like Japan did today, the Game Boy Advance Nintendo Classics app still received an update — though there’s nothing new to play for us. What we did get, however, is a fun new easter egg!

If you hold any direction on the analogue stick when the app loads, the classic red boot screen will be replaced with a video of the Game Boy Advance’s iconic startup sound. The app has also changed from Nintendo Switch Online to Nintendo Classics branding.

More importantly, the app now includes button remapping to match the other recently updated consoles, along with 1080p support in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch 2.

In the video below, you can see me update the app and then hold the left analogue stick. Ting!