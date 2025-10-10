General

Gallery: Checking out Nintendo’s booth at PAX Aus 2025

Kirby, Pokémon, Metroid, they're all there.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 10, 2025

After skipping last year’s event to host their own, Nintendo is back at PAX Australia in a big way. They’ve got a range of their own games to check out, as well as some of the bigger third-party titles already available or on the way. It’ll be the first time Kirby Air Riders and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment are playable in Australia. Borderlands 4 which was recently delayed indefinitely is also there, we’ll be checking that one out too.

Pokémon Legends Z-A, which is out next week, is also there — as is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Some big names!

Photos by Luke Henderson

