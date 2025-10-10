Gallery: Checking out Nintendo’s booth at PAX Aus 2025

After skipping last year’s event to host their own, Nintendo is back at PAX Australia in a big way. They’ve got a range of their own games to check out, as well as some of the bigger third-party titles already available or on the way. It’ll be the first time Kirby Air Riders and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment are playable in Australia. Borderlands 4 which was recently delayed indefinitely is also there, we’ll be checking that one out too.

Pokémon Legends Z-A, which is out next week, is also there — as is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Some big names!

Photos by Luke Henderson