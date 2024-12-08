Funko Fusion now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop
After launching on other consoles in September earlier this year, Funko Fusion was initially set to release on the Nintendo Switch simultaneously but was later pushed back to December.
Now that December has arrived, Funko Fusion quietly dropped on the Nintendo eShop over the weekend. Presumably, the planned retail release will follow soon.
With the delay lasting a few months, the question remains: will it be worth the wait?
Experience a festival of fandom like never before in Funko Fusion! Play through iconic worlds and mashup characters inspired by some of your favorite franchises in an action-adventure game with uniquely authentic, irreverent humor from the creative minds of 10:10 Games.
Express your fandom with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Explore incredible worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more!