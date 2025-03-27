Fresh Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer shows Samus’ new psychic powers
A new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was shown during last night’s Nintendo Direct, giving us our best look yet at the game. We also learned that Samus now has psychic powers, thanks to something on the planet she’s exploring—Viewros. Among her new abilities, she can bend the trajectory of her beams, operate mechanisms, and open doors.
Just like in that Wanted movie.
Samus also appears have a really wicked looked new suit, in Iron Man red. It’s in the trailer if you want the spoiler.
Samus Aran has been unexpectedly transported to the planet Viewros. As she explores the planet for answers, Samus is granted Psychic Abilities – mysterious and ancient powers that allow her to control the trajectory of her beams, operate mechanisms and open doors. Why were these powers bestowed upon Samus and what will her fate be? The threads intertwining beyond space and time will weave a new tale.
Still, no release date was announced for this one. Maybe next week huh?