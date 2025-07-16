Fresh Donkey Kong gear arrives on the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

Donkey Kong Bananza is out tomorrow, and to celebrate, Nintendo has a bunch of new Donkey Kong gear to pick up so you can deck yourself out for the occasion.

It’s all official merchandise from the Nintendo Tokyo store, but exclusive to the My Nintendo Store here. There’s a DK barrel cushion, a Banana Zip plush, a glass, a canister for storing goodies, a keyring, and some shirts.

I contemplated for like 40 minutes about getting the DK barrel at the New York Nintendo Store, and didn’t get it – but now I’m thinking maybe I should – or shouldn’t.

Donkey Kong Bananza is out July 17th (aka tomorrow), there’s also a Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo as well. Find the cheapest price for those in our bargain guide.