Free update for Nintendo Switch Sports coming next week

Nintendo has announced a free update coming to Nintendo Switch Sports next week. From July 27th at 11am AEST, you’ll be able to play soccer with the leg strap attachment, Volleyball has some new moves added and a couple of other smaller additions as well.

Those additions include two new ranks in the only Pro League including S and Infinity Rank. You can now also join friend matches, even if you’re not friends with everyone using Room IDs.

That’s it, that’s the update for now. Golf is still coming sometime later this year.