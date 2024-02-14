Four more transformations revealed for Princess Peach Showtime!
Nintendo has revealed four more Peach transformations for the upcoming Princess Peach Showtime!
The new transformations include Mermaid Peach, Figure Skater Peach, Mighty Peach and
Duckwing Duck Dashing Thief Peach. Each new transformation its own themed scene along with it. Here’s what each of the transformations do, straight from Nintendo themselves;
- Figure Skater Peach – Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join the other dancers in a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow performers.
- Dashing Thief Peach – Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defences of the thieves at the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape.
- Mermaid Peach – Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune. Use her magical voice to control schools of fish or harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly sea creatures to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles.
- Mighty Peach – Look toward the sky: It’s … Mighty Peach! Go from hero to superhero and defend the locals with powerful punches and superhuman strength. Fly, fling objects and fight enemies in an action-filled spectacle in the sky and on the ground.
Princess Peach Showtime! is out on March 22nd, check out our bargain guide for the game here.
You can see them all in action in this latest trailer.
