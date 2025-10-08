Four copies of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds & Gamesir Nova Lite 2 controllers to win

Time for another great competition — this time we’ve got a game and controller combo for you!

Thanks to our very generous friends at Five Star Games, we’ve got four copies of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds (review coming soon) to give away for Nintendo Switch. But that’s not all — there are also four GameSir Nova Lite 2 wireless controllers up for grabs (review here).

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is the latest Sonic racing title. This time, you can travel to an alternate version of the track as you race, and take on dynamic courses that feature land, sea, and air racing. The game also includes cross-platform play, so there’s always someone to race against.

Crossworlds features a huge lineup of guest racers, including Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, and Ichiban Kasuga from the Yakuza series — all available as free DLC. There’s also upcoming paid DLC featuring Steve and Alex from Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick, Pac-Man, and even Mega Man.

The GameSir Nova Lite 2 is a multi-platform wireless controller that works great on the Switch. It features Hall effect sticks and triggers, a crisp mechanical D-pad, back buttons, and plenty more — all for a very decent price. It definitely punches above its weight for what it costs.

So if you’d like to win a copy of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and a GameSir Nova Lite 2, just enter below.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, a Nintendo Switch 2 version will release in 2026. The GameSir Nova Lite 2 is available now from JB Hi-Fi, and The Gamesmen.