Fortnite gets mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2

Fortnite is out now for Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s a significant upgrade over the original Switch version of the game.

For starters, it now runs at 60fps. In docked mode, you’ll get a higher resolution of 2176×1224, while handheld mode offers 1600×900.

There are higher-quality textures, improved view distances, clothing physics, replays, video capture, and support for GameChat. All of that is great — but the biggest Switch 2 addition is mouse controls out of the box… well, almost. That feature arrives with a patch on June 7.

You’ll be able to aim using one or both Joy-Con 2 controllers and navigate the UI with a pointer. When mouse controls are enabled, the right analog stick will be disabled. Unlike Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which allows seamless switching between control styles, enabling mouse controls in Fortnite will require a manual setting change.

You can download the Switch 2 version of Fortnite now from the Nintendo eShop.