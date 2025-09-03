Forsaken 64 coming to Switch Online Expansion Pack tomorrow

Perhaps best known for its box art featuring a crying woman that has nothing to do with the game (not that we got that artwork here in Australia), Forsaken 64 joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tomorrow, September 4th.

Released on the Nintendo 64 back in 1998, Forsaken 64 is part Quake, part Descent, and if you’re old enough to remember that game, you’ll probably enjoy this one. For everyone else, you might just be left wondering why you’re floating around doing 360s in a dark tunnel.

There’s also another game hitting Nintendo Switch Online today—at least in Japan. They’re getting Magical Vacation on the Game Boy Advance, an RPG from Brownie Brown (now known as 1-Up Studio). It was never released outside Japan, so there’s no English-language version.

Forsaken 64 was one of the games hidden in a Nintendo Switch Online promo video, it wasn’t the only game hidden in that trailer—Donkey Kong 64 and Super Smash Bros. were there as well. Could it finally be happening?