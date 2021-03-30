Fortnite update boosts resolution and on performance on Switch
The Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite is has received an update to boost the performance and visual quality of the game.
The game’s renderer has been updated to make better use of the Switch’s GPU, which has seen a 38% increase in pixels in handheld mode. Docked mode has also been given a higher resolution. The result? A clearer picture and less smudgy graphics.
|Expected Resolutions
|Before
|After
|Handheld
|1000 x 560
|1170 x 660
|Docked
|1390 x 780
|1560 x 880
Despite the increase in resolution, the update has also made framerate performance better, and the game is shaving 140MB off the storage size required.
Here’s a screenshot showing the difference.
Great to see Switch games getting updated as time goes on and getting most out of the hardware.
