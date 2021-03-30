469
0

Fortnite update boosts resolution and on performance on Switch

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 31, 2021

The Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite is has received an update to boost the performance and visual quality of the game.

The game’s renderer has been updated to make better use of the Switch’s GPU, which has seen a 38% increase in pixels in handheld mode. Docked mode has also been given a higher resolution. The result? A clearer picture and less smudgy graphics.

Expected ResolutionsBeforeAfter
Handheld    1000 x 560    1170 x 660
Docked    1390 x 780    1560 x 880 

Despite the increase in resolution, the update has also made framerate performance better, and the game is shaving 140MB off the storage size required.

Here’s a screenshot showing the difference.

Left: Old, Right: New

Great to see Switch games getting updated as time goes on and getting most out of the hardware.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
67%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Fornite
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment