Flying-Tera Type Lechonk distribution coming to EB Games in Australia this week

by Daniel VuckovicApril 4, 2023

One of the first in-store distributions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will EB Games stores in Australia this week.

From Thursday, April 6th you’ll be able to nab a code for a Flying-Tera Type Lechonk from EB Games stores. No purchase is necessary and then you can add the flying chonky fellow to your game.

