Flying-Tera Type Lechonk distribution coming to EB Games in Australia this week
One of the first in-store distributions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will EB Games stores in Australia this week.
From Thursday, April 6th you’ll be able to nab a code for a Flying-Tera Type Lechonk from EB Games stores. No purchase is necessary and then you can add the flying chonky fellow to your game.
SPECIAL OFFER 🎉 Receive an EB Exclusive Flying-Tera Type Lechonk for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet! Available instore from Thursday 6 April, no purchase necessary. 🎈— EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) April 4, 2023
Available only while supplies last! https://t.co/1WhnqgpXd9 pic.twitter.com/MxLqVErzG0
