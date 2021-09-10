9
Five minute Metroid Dread overview trailer released

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 11, 2021

Overnight Nintendo released another trailer for Metroid Dread. This an overview trailer that covers Samus’ abilities, how she gets around the world in exploration and in combat. There’s also a look at that the Samus and E.M.M.I amiibo to the game.

Watch with caution, because there’s what might some might consider spoilers in there.

Metroid Dread is out on October 8th, see our bargain guide for the cheapest price.

