Five copies of Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection up for grabs

It’s time for another competition, and this one is a big one—a massive collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! games for the Switch! We’ve got five copies to give away.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings together classic Yu-Gi-Oh! games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. In total, there are fourteen different games from the ’90s and 2000s to check out. Each physical copy also includes a bonus Yu-Gi-Oh! card. Neat!

Not only does the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection let you play these vintage games, but it also adds online play, rewind and fast-forward features to skip over the dull parts, and the ability to save anywhere and pick up where you left off.

Entering is simple—any Yu-Gi-Oh! fan should be able to get it (and if not, well, Google is always an option. But have some fun, yeah?).

Here’s the entry form: