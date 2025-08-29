Fitness Boxing 2 to be removed from the Nintendo eShop later this year

Nintendo has announced that Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise will be removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop later this year. The game, which is published by Nintendo outside of Japan, will be available to buy until November 27th here in Australia. After that, it’ll be yanked from the store, but if you’ve already bought it, you’ll still be able to download it.

The demo is also being removed at the same time.

Nintendo didn’t give any explanation as to the removal, but it’s almost certainly due to expiring music licenses in the game. It’s also not too shocking considering the first game was also removed from sale after release.

If after November you want to still buy some Fitness Boxing, there are Fitness Boxing 3, and Fist of the North Star and Hatsune Miku versions as well.