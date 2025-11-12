First trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy movie released, voice actors for Rosalina and Bowser Jr. revealed

The first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released overnight in a short Nintendo Direct presented by Shigeru Miyamoto. We also got a surprise appearance from Jack Black, who introduced Benny Safdie (co-director of Uncut Gems) as the voice actor for Bowser Jr., the movie’s antagonist.

Rosalina was also revealed and will be played by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, 21 Jump Street).

The trailer shows that Bowser is still being held captive by Mario and Luigi, and Bowser Jr. has arrived to free him—by force. We also see Rosalina being attacked by Megaleg from Super Mario Galaxy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in Australian cinemas from April 2nd, 2026.