More third party games, SOMA and Fall Guys get Switch 2 performance updates

Update: Turns out, Disney Speedstorm did get an update as well, making these not the first games to get performance patches for Switch 2 – we even wrote it about – whoops.

Original Story: Before the Switch 2 launched, Nintendo announced that a number of their games would receive Switch 2 patch treatment—free updates unlocking better performance, higher resolution, HDR, and features like GameShare. Up until now, only Nintendo’s own games have taken advantage of this. But that’s changed.

This week, two games—Abylight Studios’ SOMA and free-to-play favourite Fall Guys—have both received Switch 2 patches. They’re the first third-party titles to do so. These aren’t simply running because they’re on the Switch 2, but have been updated for the console with changes. Abylight has detailed the improvements, which include enhanced resolution, a more stable framerate, better textures, and of course, faster loading times. They’re also working on “additional exclusive features” for the console.

A #NintendoSwitch2 patch for SOMA is already available. Enjoy:



– Improved resolution.

– More stable frame rate.

– Faster loading times.

– Better textures.



This is just the beginning. Our team is hard at work developing additional exclusive features for the new console, so… pic.twitter.com/ZSMfBCLxEs — Abylight Studios 🎮 CITADELUM-EXOGRAPHER-ANOXIA (@abylight) July 28, 2025

Fall Guys doesn’t have as many official notes, but the framerate has now been uncapped so it can ran at up to 60FPS on the Switch 2.

With thousands of games on the Switch, it’s curious that two third-party titles have received patches on the same day. Could this be the start of a flood of Switch 2 patches? Hopefully!