First teaser for The Super Mario Bros. Movie gives us a taste of Mario and Bowser

Nintendo just held its The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct, and after a hostage video short message from Chris Pratt and Jack Black, it finally gave us an official first look at the movie in the form of a teaser trailer.

The new trailer showed off the King of the Koopas himself, King Bowser, with Jack Black taking on a suitably menacing voice as he attacks the castle of an opposing king to claim a Power Star. It also gave us a brief scene with Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad, who is very funny, and Chris Pratt’s Mario, who seems new to the Mushroom Kingdom. The trailer ends with just the briefest glimpse of Charlie Day’s Luigi, though that was just about it in terms of voiced headlining characters — sadly no Princess Peach. The trailer looks visually wonderful, and small concerns aside, looks to be shaping up to be a pretty good affair.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie starts playing in theaters on the 30th of March 2023 for those of us in Australia, and we’re sure there’ll be plenty of trailers between now and then to give us a clearer picture of this new adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser below.