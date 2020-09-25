First shots of the Monster Hunter Rise amiibo revealed

When Monster Hunter Rise was announced last week several amiibo were announced alongside it. However there were just some “artist impressions” of what they would be, today we’ve got a proper look at the figures. These images come from a listing on Amazon Japan.

The amiibo are based on the Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico characters. Nintendo Australia says the amiibo will be released here, but how to get them or where to buy them from hasn’t been announced yet.

The Magnamalo is also part of the Collector’s Edition version of the game which launches alongside the regular version of the game on March 26th 2021.