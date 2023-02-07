4572
0

First Nintendo Direct of 2023 set for Thursday morning in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 7, 2023

Got to love a February Nintendo Direct, and there’s a lot to love this week as Nintendo will be holding a big Direct in just over 24 hours.

Nintendo says the Direct will be around 40 minutes long and cover games “mostly” focused on launching in the first half of 2023.

It’s nice and early Thursday morning for Australians. Here are the local times.

  • Perth – Thursday, 9 Feb 2023 at 6:00 am AWST
  • Adelaide – Thursday, 9 Feb 2023 at 8:30 am ACDT
  • Darwin – Thursday, 9 Feb 2023 at 7:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane – Thursday, 9 Feb 2023 at 8:00 am AEST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Thursday, 9 Feb 2023 at 9:00 am AEDT

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just a few months away, will we see more of that? What about something to coincide with the Super Mario Bros. Movie? Will we get any of our 2023 predictions right?

Not long to find out.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
89%
Oh wow!
6%
Great
0%
Fresh
6%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
nintendo direct
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment