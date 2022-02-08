First Nintendo Direct of 2022 set for this week
The first Nintendo Direct broadcast of 2022 will kick off later this week on February 9th/10th, depending on where you are in the world. For Aussies its a nice early Thursday morning.
The Direct will feature roughly 40 minutes of games launching in the first half of 2022.
With Pokémon Arceus Legends now released and Kirby and the Forgotten Land the only games dated for 2022, we need a ton of release dates.
Last February, we got a Nintendo Direct, and Splatoon 3 was revealed. Skyward Sword, Mario Golf Super Rush and Triangle Strategy were also announced. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Star Wars Hunters were also announced, but we’re still waiting for them.
Here’s when the Nintendo Direct will broadcast in Australia and New Zealand;
- Perth, Australia Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 6:00 am AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 8:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Australia Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 7:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 8:00 am AEST
- Sydney, Australia Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 9:00 am AEDT
- Melbourne, Australia Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 9:00 am AEDT
- Auckland, New Zealand Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 11:00 am NZDT
- Los Angeles, USA Wed, 9 Feb 2022 at 2:00 pm PST
- Tokyo, Japan Thu, 10 Feb 2022 at 7:00 am JST
- Central European Time, CET Wed, 9 Feb 2022 at 11:00 pm CET
