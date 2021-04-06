First look at the Build-A-Bear’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection

First teased last week, Build-A-Bear has revealed what the upcoming Tom Nook and Isabelle collection will look like.

Isabelle and Tom Nook come decked out in New Horizon’s gear. You can have either the Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s theme or a collection of emotes and “phrases” played from the pair for maximum huggle fun.

Create a world of your own alongside our Animal Crossing™: New Horizons friends! Available online now and arriving in stores soon!



US: https://t.co/Ow1pYIItQs

UK: https://t.co/5oNmXqy14m pic.twitter.com/6Yox06e4G8 — buildabear (@buildabear) April 6, 2021

In the US, these two go on sale behind a queue system. In Australia, the Build-A-Bear process has always been different to preorder/buy depending on the licence. Some are only sold online; others you’ll need to head in-store. Hopefully, we’ll learn more from Build-A-Bear in Australia, including pricing in the morning.