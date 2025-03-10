First look at the 18+ LEGO Mario Kart set, out this May
It had been rumoured, but a local LEGO reseller has let the cat out of the bag early, and we’ve got our first “official” look at the LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart set. Phew, what a mouthful!
This set is, of course, much bigger than the other Standard Kart LEGO Mario Kart set, boasting over 1,972 pieces. It’s aimed at adults, with a big 18+ slapped on the front.
According to Bricks Mega Store, it’s set to arrive on May 15, 2024, and will retail for $249.99 AUD.
The set features a Mario figure sitting in a Standard Mario Kart, along with a stand to angle it for display on your shelf. We presume this was going to be revealed sometime today, it being Mario Day and all.
