First look at Sonic Frontiers, out Holiday 2022 and coming to Switch

The next 3D Sonic game has a name, and we got our first look at it during The Game Awards this morning.

Sonic Frontiers will arrive during Holiday 2022, just a year away. Here’s what Sega has to say;

“Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities. There’s sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in ‘Sonic Frontiers,’ and we’re excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months.”

While you’re here, you might as well watch the Sonic movie sequel trailer too.