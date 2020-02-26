First look at Project GG, a new game from Hideki Kamiya

PlatinumGames has taken the wraps off the newest game from Hideki Kamiya. This is also the first 100 per cent PlatinumGames title, a completely new creation, all under their control.

Kamiya has shared a lengthy message talking about the game, and the explaining how they finally are getting to make their own game, no owned, published or financed by anyone else.

We’ve made a wide variety of games throughout our history, sometimes based on existing properties, like NieR: Automata; sometimes wholly original stories, like Bayonetta and Astral Chain. Our work has found a core of passionate fans who trust us to deliver high-quality action games. But PlatinumGames has thus far only been a developer. That means we make the games, and that’s it. All of our titles up until now have been made under contracts, with cooperation and funding from the publishers who distribute them.

On Project GG, which appears to be some time away. It’s not even confirmed to be coming to the Switch (or any console just yet). Kamiya has this to say;

Project G.G. is different. Unlike any of the games we’ve made so far, it’s going to be a 100 percent PlatinumGames title. For everything from its setting and characters, to its game design and story, to how it’s promoted – PlatinumGames is in full control. Of course, that has its downsides, too. We’ll be taking on new risks that we’ve never had to assume before as a contracted developer. Having full control over the Project G.G. IP gives us a ton of freedom, but also a ton of responsibility. Still, I think we can harness that sense of responsibility and turn it into motivation to make Project G.G. the best game it can be.

Check out the teaser trailer for the game below.