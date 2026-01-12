First look at LEGO Pokémon sets, pricing and release date details revealed

The lid has been lifted on the first batch of LEGO Pokémon sets to drop, and we hope you’ve got your money saved because some of them are expensive. There’s a range of sets, though, from small builds to the absurdly large — with even a bonus thrown in for that one.

The first three sets all are available to preorder from the LEGO website right now, and ship from February 27th, 2026 – that’s Pokémon Day for those playing at home.

LEGO Pokémon Eevee (72151)

The cheapest of the revealed sets so far is Eevee, sitting at 587 pieces this set is a posable Eevee with ears and tail that moves. It’ll set you back $99.99AUD.

LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Pokéball (72153)

This set is another 18+ one and has Pikachu leaping out of a Pokeball on a stand, we’ll let you decide if it looks any good. This one is priced at $299.99AUD ($199.USD).

LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise (72153)

The big daddy of them all, this trio of evolved starters is the most expensive set of the lot. For that you one Venusaur, Blastoise and Charziard. These a massive figures at over 2000 pieces each, thus the cost of $999.99AUD ($649.99USD). If it makes you feel any better you do get the below with it.

Releases on February 27th for VIP members, everyone else on March 1st, 2026.

Kanto Region Badge Collection

The last set is a Gift with Purchase, and you can only get this one by buying the big LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise (72153) above from the LEGO website. It’s a neat set that contains all the Kanto badges in a nice container. Would you have bought this one if it was available separately too?