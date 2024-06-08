39
First gameplay revealed for Neva, from the developers of Gris

by Daniel VuckovicJune 8, 2024
The team behind Gris has a new game on the way, and we’ve finally got a look at it.

A gameplay trailer for Neva was shown at Summer Game Fest this morning. Neva tells “tale of a young woman, Alba, and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf as they embark on a thrilling adventure through a dying world”.

As you play through the game and Neva and the wolf’s bond grows, so will the wolf actually grow in size.

Neva is coming to the Switch, and everything else later in 2024.

