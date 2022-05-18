543
First episode of Pokémon: Hisuian Snow released

by Daniel VuckovicMay 18, 2022

The first episode of a new animated series based on Pokémon: Legends Arceus has been released. Pokemon: Hisuian Snow will contain three episodes over the next month or so.

Pokemon: Hisuian Snow tells the story of Alec. He’s on a boat headed for the Hisui region and, on the way, recalls the stories of times his father took him there previously.

Across the Hisui region, many grow up believing people and Pokemon cannot live together. But when Alec meets a Hisuian Zorua, he may need to rethink how he views Pokemon!

The next episode will be released on June 8th 2022.

