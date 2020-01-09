First Aussie Animal Crossing: New Horizons preorder bonuses announced
Early this week we saw other countries get their Animal Crossing: New Horizon announced by stores – now it’s our turn.
EB Games has updated their store listing, if you preorder the game there you’ll get a choice of one of three different keychains. Isabelle, K.K. Slider or Tom Nook in a fetching shirt.
We understand other stores should have other items, perhaps some of the ones the UK got – when we know we’ll let you all know!
