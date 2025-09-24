Fire Emblem Shadows is revealed and released today for mobile devices

In a move that feels most surprising, Nintendo have announced that a brand new Fire Emblem game is coming, no not Fortune’s Weave which was announced during the Direct, but a brand new mobile game in Fire Emblem Shadows.

In this game, players will get to become a disciple of light or a disciple of shadow, but you won’t be the only one. In all the battles you will undertake, someone in your team will also be a disciple of shadow and once the battle is done, it will be up to players to find out who they were. Depending on who you choose, the next battle could play out quite differently, for good or bad.

The game will combine the tactical battle action that Fire Emblem is known for, but adds in that social deduction, giving this a unique twist unlike many of the other entries in the series.

This is the first mobile game from Nintendo in a while and follows on from the 2017 release of Fire Emblem Heroes, which is the only game from Nintendo that is still going. This new game will be available for iOS and Android devices, if you don’t see it on your platform of choice, give it time as stores can take a few hours to refresh.