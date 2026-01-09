Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance drops onto Switch 2 Nintendo Classics today

When Nintendo didn’t update its music lineup as usual on Tuesday, we knew something was up — and this was it. The GameCube classic Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance has dropped onto Nintendo Classics today.

So if you like Ike, this one’s for you. Originally released in 2005, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance was the first 3D, voice-acted Fire Emblem game, and it likely only made it to the west thanks to the inclusion of Fire Emblem characters in Super Smash Bros. Melee. Thanks, Sakurai!

This just leaves Super Mario Sunshine and the two Pokémon games, Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, still to be released from the initial reveal. With Pokémon Day next month and the series’ 30th anniversary kicking off, we’re sure to see one of them soon.

Also launching today, the game’s soundtrack has arrived on Nintendo Music at the same time.