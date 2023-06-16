Fire Emblem is the next GBA game for Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers

Advertisement

The next addition to the Game Boy Advance library for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers has been announced. Fire Emblem, will arrive on June 22nd.

This was the first instalment of the series to be released outside of Japan, thus the simple Fire Emblem title. It was also known as The Blazing Blade and features the debut of Lyn.

Oh, and good old permadeath features here. Although with save states you could get around that..