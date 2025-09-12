Switch 2
Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave announced, due in 2026
The one last thing.
Last night’s Nintendo Direct ended with the announcement of a brand-new Fire Emblem title, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, due out in 2026. The trailer offered a glimpse of the intertwining story, characters, and turn-based tactical RPG gameplay that the series is famous for.
We’ll have more on Fortune’s Weave, as soon anything is announced. The game is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.
