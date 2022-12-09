Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass announced

Fire Emblem Engage will receive an Expansion Pass alongside its release next year, Nintendo has announced. The first of four waves will be released on January 20th, the same day as the main game is out. Three more waves during 2023 will also drop.

The first of four packs of DLC will release when the game launches for Nintendo Switch on 20thJanuary 2023. It will add a variety of content, including Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude from Fire Emblem: Three Houses as one in-game Emblem, as well as Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light as another Emblem. Emblems can be summoned in Fire Emblem Engage to fight alongside the main heroes, helping boost their stats and assisting them in combat.More information about the additional three packs in the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass will be revealed in the future, including details about the new story scenario in Pack 4.

You can pre-order Fire Emblem Engage now, with the Expansion Pass it’s $124.95 all up.