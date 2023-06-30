Find it cheapest: Everybody 1-2-Switch! and the new Pastel Joy-Con colours
Today is the release of many games, but there’s one you all wanted a bargain guide for, and while we’re here, we might as well do the Pastel Joy-Con too. They’re also out today!
Everybody 1-2-Switch! is out today, and it’s been a whirlwind of a month since it was released. With 17 games, there’s less than 1-2-Switch, but there’s a new way to play with smart devices. Usually, when a new Joy-Con colour drops, there are not too many discounts on them, but luckily some stores have come to the party this time around.
A quick bargain guide this one, as not everyone is stocking everything.
Everybody 1-2-Switch
Pastel Joy-Con
Pastel Purple and Pastel Green
- Amazon – $119
- Big W – $98
- EB Games – $119.95
- JB Hi-Fi – $119
- Mightyape – $119
- The Gamesmen – $119.95
Pastel Pink and Pastel Yellow
- Amazon – $119
- Big W – $98
- EB Games – $119.95
- JB Hi-Fi – $119
- Mightyape – $119
- The Gamesmen – $119.95
