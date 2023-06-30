641
0

Find it cheapest: Everybody 1-2-Switch! and the new Pastel Joy-Con colours

by Daniel VuckovicJune 30, 2023
Advertisement

Today is the release of many games, but there’s one you all wanted a bargain guide for, and while we’re here, we might as well do the Pastel Joy-Con too. They’re also out today!

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is out today, and it’s been a whirlwind of a month since it was released. With 17 games, there’s less than 1-2-Switch, but there’s a new way to play with smart devices. Usually, when a new Joy-Con colour drops, there are not too many discounts on them, but luckily some stores have come to the party this time around.

A quick bargain guide this one, as not everyone is stocking everything.

Everybody 1-2-Switch

Pastel Joy-Con

Pastel Purple and Pastel Green

Pastel Pink and Pastel Yellow

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
20%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
40%
Hmm
40%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment