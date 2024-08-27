Finally, the Suikoden I & II HD Remaster has a new release date

Advertisement

It’s been years since the announcement of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. The game was delayed almost a year ago, and we hadn’t heard anything about it since. But today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase changed that.

We now have a release date—March 6, 2025. While it’s still a bit of a wait, it’s great to finally have a date to look forward to.

The classic RPGs Suikoden, first released in 1995 and 1998 on the PlayStation, are getting the HD remaster treatment. They will be released as a pair under the title Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars.

The remastered games feature all-new HD backgrounds, updated effects, sounds, and more. Additionally, the games include quality-of-life improvements such as auto-save, battle fast forward, and a conversation log.